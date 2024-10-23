AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Markets Print 2024-10-23

Cotton spot rates

Recorder Report Published 23 Oct, 2024 08:02am

KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Tuesday, (October 22, 2024)

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 21-10-2024
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        17,800        285        18,085        17,885       +200/-
Equivalent
40 KGS           19,076        305        19,381        19,167       +214/-
===========================================================================

Cotton Cotton Spot Rates KCA spot rates Pakistan cotton rates

