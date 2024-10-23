Talent dilemma—to be, or not to be…

What a talent. Spectacular, superb. These are some exclamations that we normally hear when we see some extraordinary potential or performer.

The search for talent is a top priority in most fields. In Science the spotting of the talent nerd is sought after as discovering new inventions and innovations are based on the type of talent pool a research institution has. Talent in entertainment industry means extraordinary actors, directors and cinematographers, etc.

In Sports, a talent means a mega star in the making. In corporate organizations talent acquisition and retention becomes the center of all human resource activities. Talent-hunt is an all important exercise where potential is short-listed through events, assessments and expert opinions.

Most experts feel that 20% employees do 80% of the work and thus spending time on talent-hunting is justified. These are the “A” performers who think smart and are able to do some exceptional stuff in the field that they are in. So what exactly is talent? The Cambridge Dictionary defines it as “a natural skill or ability to be good at something, especially without being taught”.

The whole perception of talent is that the person displays a skill early that many take a long time to acquire. That is why a young boy playing a music instrument becomes the wonder boy. The teenage fast bowler bowling in nets at the speed of 150 MPH becomes an overnight sensation.

The young IT genius who creates new designs becomes “the genius”. Does this skill wizardry shine out to inspire others or does this premature stardom disguise the multiple challenges of dealing with the “pampered child”? This dilemma is clear and present and needs come course corrections:

1- What talent stands for— Talent is an extraordinary ability in a person on a specific skill. As described earlier the world is astounded at the ability of Arshad Nadeem the Olympic gold medalist to throw over 90 meters three times in the recently-held Olympic games. Everybody is talking about what a talent. This definition and description of talent is apt but limited.

Talent pursuit is belief inspired by the leadership school of thought where they believe leaders are born. The understanding was that your innate qualities are predefined by birth. You stand out due to them. You become prominent as you go along. So the talent-hunt perception is all about finding such people who possess these natural tendencies.

The focus on this aspect is the obviousness of an apparent talent that can be seen, identified and groomed. However, is talent synonymous with leadership qualities? Are all people with talent destined to become stars? Is talent something that you either have it or you don’t? These are the searching questions that need a deeper exploration.

2- The fantasy and the reality— The fantasy is that “A star is born” and shines brightly for it to be picked up. The reality is that a star is born but his shine may just be an illusion. The reality is that a star is born and becomes a victim of his own brightness.

The reality is that the star may be just a shooting star. This is the reality touch. In executive coaching, one of the main categories of coaches sent by corporations for coaching is this star talent that is shining due to its own burning out rather than glowing out for others.

Company after company, lured by the dazzle hire them and pamper them. They are indeed extraordinary performers and quickly make the company believe in their wonder kid status. As they are put on “fast track”, the cracks appear.

The classic case of making them head of a team only to find out that they are now becoming toxic for the department and the company.

The assumption that a talented rising star is also a guy who can lead or perform at a higher level is false and misleading. Most IT companies in Pakistan are facing this dilemma and scratching their heads over of how to manage the talent “monsters” that they have unleashed.

The fact of the matter is that the more the talent, the more the mindset of “know all”, the less the ability to listen and engage people. That is why, as individual contributors, they may be brilliant but fail as soon as they are given teams. To lead teams you need to get the work done through them and that is not easy. In sports we have just seen the fantasy become a sad reality.

Cricket is a team game. It is brain game. We saw the rise of some extraordinary talent especially in fast bowling. The trio of Shaheen, Nasim and Haris Rauf were termed as super stars with Shaheen being promoted as the captain of the team.

As the rigours of international cricket took over, these stars were unable to reach fitness levels and strategy levels required to outthink the global opponents. There speeds have crashed to 120s and 130s and the team is conceding 800 plus runs without getting the other team out.

3- The grit factor— What is the X factor that can hone talent into temperament? What are the things that achievers do that take them where others fail to reach? It is the ability to focus on what you “do not have” till you have it better than most. Talent is a focus on what you have.

Grit is a focus on the daily drudge of overcoming all shortcomings with amazing persistence and perseverance. Grit is a resolve. Grit is discipline. Grit is effort. Grit is focus. Grit is tenacity.

Grit is a mindset. Grit is a heartset. From Winston Churchill who was born with a stammer and went to become one of the greatest orators of all times to Beethoven who was deaf and composed epic symphonies, the evidence of grit is present everywhere.

Being gritty requires being gutsy. Being gritty requires being hardworking to the next level. Being gritty requires working and practicing more than any competitor. In plain words, it is pure and undying effort, training, grueling work through a systematic goal achieving discipline. Gritty people do not have the superstardom of talented people but that is a plus.

Their attitudes are of learning and thus they rise and keep rising. Talent is many times so carried away by their own glitter that their rise and fall are equally abrupt. Grit persists.

Who can forget the legend Jahangir Khan who was written off in his childhood. A shy boy, he was hampered by a childhood hernia and appeared to suffer from running and learning difficulties. He went on to win a record 555 consecutive matches. Persistence, consistency, perseverance are the new talents and stars of enduring success.

