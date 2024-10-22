AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
Indian troops kill five Maoist rebels

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2024 02:45pm
File Photo
File Photo

NEW DELHI: Indian commandos shot dead five Maoist rebels in the dense jungles of central India, police said Tuesday, as security forces intensify a government bid to crush the long-running armed conflict.

More than 10,000 people have died in the decades-long insurgency waged by the Naxalite movement, who say they are fighting for the rights of marginalised indigenous people of India’s remote and resource-rich central regions.

The insurgency has drastically shrunk in recent years and a crackdown by security forces has killed nearly 200 rebels this year, according to government data.

The clash took place Monday in Maharashtra, which holds state elections next month.

“Five Naxalites were killed after they opened fire on security forces,” police superintendent Neelotpal was quoted as saying by local media.

The Times of India newspaper reported that three of those killed were women, and that a commando wounded in the firefight had to be pulled out by helicopter while under fire.

In September, Indian interior minister Amit Shah warned the Maoist rebels to surrender or face an “all-out” assault, saying the government anticipated eradicating the Naxalite movement by early 2026.

India warns Maoist rebels to surrender or face ‘all-out’ assault

The Naxalites, named for the district where their armed campaign began in 1967, were inspired by the Chinese revolutionary leader Mao Zedong.

They demanded land, jobs and a share of the region’s immense natural resources for local residents, and made inroads in a number of remote communities across India’s east and south.

The movement gained in strength and numbers until the early 2000s when New Delhi deployed tens of thousands of security personnel against the rebels in a stretch of territory known as the “Red Corridor”.

Authorities have pumped in millions of dollars for investments in local infrastructure projects and social spending.

India Indian troops Maharashtra Maoist rebels Naxalite movement Indian commandos

