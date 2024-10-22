AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.52%)
AIRLINK 137.88 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.72%)
BOP 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 3.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.78%)
DFML 45.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.39%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.19%)
FCCL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.25%)
FFBL 55.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-2.11%)
FFL 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.61%)
HUBC 105.60 Increased By ▲ 1.86 (1.79%)
HUMNL 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
KEL 4.30 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (15.59%)
KOSM 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (1.55%)
NBP 69.23 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.21%)
OGDC 167.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.24%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.76%)
PIBTL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-3.83%)
PPL 130.35 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (0.77%)
PRL 23.76 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.38%)
PTC 15.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.95%)
SEARL 61.48 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.12%)
TELE 7.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.43%)
TOMCL 36.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.59%)
TPLP 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TREET 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.6%)
TRG 44.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.43%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.25%)
BR100 9,229 Increased By 28.2 (0.31%)
BR30 27,790 Increased By 229.9 (0.83%)
KSE100 86,467 Increased By 409.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 27,163 Increased By 118.7 (0.44%)
Oct 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Apple CEO visits China for second time this year as sales slump

AFP Published 22 Oct, 2024 02:38pm

BEIJING: Apple CEO Tim Cook was in China for the second time this year, he said on social media Tuesday, as the US technology giant seeks to shore up slumping sales in a crucial overseas market.

The iPhone maker remains popular among Chinese consumers but has ceded ground to domestic rivals in recent years as the Asian nation faces slowing economic growth and sluggish consumption.

Cook said Tuesday on his official account on social media platform Weibo that he had met with Chinese university students using Apple products to boost sustainable farming practices.

And in another video uploaded to his official page late Monday, Cook accompanied fashion photographer Chen Man on a walk through a historic quarter of the Chinese capital.

“It’s great to be back in Beijing,” Cook wrote.

Apple reported a $21.4 billion profit in the three months ending in June, on $85.8 billion in revenue over the period. The revenue was a five percent jump from a year ago.

But the iPhone maker’s sales in China have come under pressure from homegrown competitors like Huawei in recent years.

Apple to break AI silence at developers conference

The company was only the sixth-biggest smartphone vendor in China in the second quarter, down from the third biggest in the equivalent period last year, according to data by Canalys, a market analysis firm.

Cook last visited China in March, when he opened a new Apple store in Shanghai and attended a forum in Beijing alongside other top executives.

China huawei Apple Tim Cook Apple TV+

Comments

200 characters

Apple CEO visits China for second time this year as sales slump

Pakistan’s accelerated access to capital markets: Alvarez & Marsal team outlines steps

26th Constitutional Amendment will prove to be a milestone for Pakistan’s stability: PM

Israeli strike kills 13 including child near south Beirut hospital

Intra-day update: rupee sees marginal improvement against US dollar

Pakistan stocks extend gains, KSE-100 surges over 650 points

Antony Blinken heads to Israel to revive Gaza ceasefire talks after Sinwar death

Oil prices dip as Blinken arrives in Israel for talks, China demand weighs

Going green: Lucky Cement completes 28.8MW wind power project

FY25Q1 FDI soars 48pc to $771m YoY

IMF conditionalities: PM-led NEDB may become redundant

Read more stories