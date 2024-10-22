5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum: NERA accepts LoI for providing consultancy services

ISLAMABAD: National Economic Research Associates Inc (NERA) – United States-based international consultancy firm has accepted the letter of intent (LoI) for providing consultancy services to government of Pakistan in 5G spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum for improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in the country.

Official sources revealed to Business Recorder that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) had issued LOI to NERA which was required to respond in seven working days, as the government is planning to complete 5G spectrum auction latest by April 2025.

Sources revealed that NERA accepted the LoI on the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA)’s e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (EPADS).

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Both sides are expected to sign an agreement during the current week, after which, NERA would formally start working.

The consultancy firm is required to prepare a report on valuation of spectrum including base price and other technical parameters within 60 working days.

NERA, falling in top two companies in technical and lowest in financial bid of 0.750 million dollars, was selected for providing consultancy services to the Government of Pakistan for spectrum auction/release of IMT Spectrum for improvement of Next Generation Mobile Broadband Services in the country.

Compare Pakistan’s existing cellular/IMT spectrum assignments with regional practices and accordingly highlight gap and suggest phase-wise auction of paired spectrum in 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz bands and unpaired spectrum in 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, 3500 MHz bands.

Per MHz spectrum price determination for spectrum bands mentioned in (b) above in USD and PKR with future projections of next 3x years using both demand and supply side models, along with the innovative payment options like flexible/ dynamic installment plan. Scenario-based various options for per MHz price vis-à-vis payment terms, rollout obligations, etc.

Further, a report on valuation of spectrum including base price in USD and PKR for paired spectrum in 700 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz bands and unpaired spectrum in 2300 MHz, 2600 MHz, 3500 MHz bands with future projections for the next 3x years.

