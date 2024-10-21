China stocks open firmer, rates cut as expected; HK stocks down

SHANGHAI: China stocks opened higher on Monday, after Beijing cut the benchmark lending rates as expected, while Hong Kong stocks edged down.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index edged up 0.6% at the market open, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.4%.

Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng was down nearly 0.4%.

China cut its one- and five-year loan prime rates (LPRs) by 25 basis points each, as anticipated at the monthly fixing on Monday.

China stocks were down roughly 11% from their Oct. 8 peak after a turbulent few weeks, as investor caution erased some of the late September’s massive gains made after Beijing’s stimulus measures.