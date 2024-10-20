AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Sports

Paul joins Sinner and Alcaraz as 2024 three-time title winner

AFP Published 20 Oct, 2024 09:12pm

STOCKHOLM: Tommy Paul joined Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz as a three-time ATP title winner in 2024 when he swept past Grigor Dimitrov in the Stockholm final on Sunday.

The fourth-seeded American, who claimed his maiden crown in the Swedish capital in 2021, downed the third seed from Bulgaria 6-4, 6-3.

Paul, 27, did not drop a set all week and boosted his chances of making the season-ending ATP Finals for the first time.

Kasatkina lifts Ningbo title with victory over Andreeva

“I feel like every match I played a little bit better and better,” world number 13 Paul said after adding the Stockholm title to triumphs this year at Dallas and Queen’s Club.

“Today I came out playing amazing, so I was definitely happy with the performance.”

