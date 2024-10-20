AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Oct 20, 2024
Sports

Kasatkina lifts Ningbo title with victory over Andreeva

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 05:31pm

Daria Kasatkina overcame Russian compatriot Mirra Andreeva 6-0 4-6 6-4 to win the Ningbo Open final in China on Sunday and capture her second title of the season.

Eastbourne champion Kasatkina, who has lost four finals this year, breezed through the opening set in double quick time as the 17-year-old Andreeva looked nervous.

After winning the opening game of the next set, Kasatkina faltered and her close friend Andreeva rallied to draw level when the world number 11 sent a backhand wide.

Injured Naomi Osaka pulls out of Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo

Andreeva built a 3-0 lead in the decider but the momentum swung Kasatkina’s way again as the youngster’s unforced error count climbed rapidly.

The 27-year-old Kasatkina clawed her way back to secure the eighth trophy of her career and she will break into the world’s top 10 on Monday.

Andreeva was in tears after missing a golden chance to her claim a second title this year after her triumph in Iasi, Romania.

Daria Kasatkina Ningbo Open

Comments

200 characters

Kasatkina lifts Ningbo title with victory over Andreeva

