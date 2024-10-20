AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Oct 20, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Musical ‘The Lion King’ celebrates 25 years in London’s West End

Reuters Published 20 Oct, 2024 04:12pm
An actor wears a costume on stage during the performance of a musical “Lion King” in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters
An actor wears a costume on stage during the performance of a musical “Lion King” in London, Britain. Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Hit musical “The Lion King” is celebrating its 25th anniversary in London’s West End this weekend with a special gala performance on Sunday, after first opening its doors at the Lyceum Theatre on Oct. 19, 1999.

Based on Disney’s 1994 animation film, the stage adaptation, which has played in theatres around the world, has been seen in the British capital by over 19 million theatre goers.

“I think that this piece is something that does transcend culture,” director and writer Julie Taymor told Reuters, adding that the coming of age story about a lion cub called Simba who endures loss “is something every single human being has to go through.”

Taymor was part of the team that created the original stage show, which after opening in the U.S. in 1997 won six Tony Awards including best direction and costume design for Taymor.

Set visually against the backdrop of the Serengeti plain in Africa, the musical incorporates characters and puppets from around the world and includes five African languages.

J-Hope, of South Korea’s BTS, finishes military service

“The thing about The Lion King is it appeals to every age group,” said actor George Asprey.“It’s not a recreation of the film in any sense. It’s a standalone piece of art.”

Asprey plays evil Scar, who goes up against his brother and Simba’s father - Mufasa, played by Shaun Escoffery.

Both men have starred in the show for 16 years, an experience Escoffery describes as “wonderful.”

“The gratitude just starts to overwhelm you. I work with a wonderful team….and just the production itself is amazing,” he said.

Spin-off film “Mufasa: The Lion King” is due to be released in December. The movie is billed as both a prequel and sequel to the original film.

Disney The Lion King Simba George Asprey

Comments

200 characters

Musical ‘The Lion King’ celebrates 25 years in London’s West End

Constitutional package: govt says striving to forge broader consensus

Bilawal claims he has secured Fazl’s acquiescence

Vote on amendment only after IK’s nod: Gohar

Israel pounds Beirut and Gaza after rockets hit Israel’s north

Post-revolution Bangladesh protests cost garment industry $400mn

New Zealand end 36-year wait by crushing India in first Test

Indian ex-official indicted by US dismisses allegations, family says

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says war death toll at 42,603

Energy projects: Aurangzeb to seek financial aid during US visit

Khawaja Asif explains govt approach to passage of amendment

Read more stories