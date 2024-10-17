J-Hope, of South Korea’s BTS, finishes military service

WONJU: K-pop star J-Hope, a member of the supergroup BTS, was discharged from South Korea’s military on Thursday after 18 months of duty, sparking enthusiasm among fans and investors for a potential reunion of the boy band next year.

J-Hope, 30, is the second member of the seven-member group to wrap up the mandatory national service that has put their music careers on hold, after oldest member Jin finished his service in June.

Wearing a uniform and a black beret, J-Hope smiled as he greeted Jin and around 100 cheering fans as well as reporters upon his release at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.

“Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it (the service) safely, with good health,” he told those gathered.

“What I’ve felt for the past a year-and-a-half is that a lot of soldiers are working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much to protect the country,” he added, asking the public for their interest and love for those serving in the military.

Shares in HYBE, the label which houses BTS, rose 7% in early afternoon trade versus a flat wider market.

The final four members of the group began their service in December 2023, with the band expected to reunite in 2025 after all have completed their military duty.

“I’m really hoping to see them (all BTS members) again together,” said Constanza Godoy, 33-year-old Chilean fan who went to see J-Hope leave the military.

“I think that after this short time apart they will be more close, and they will bring more stories to their songs, to their lyrics.”

BTS ranks 41th among best-selling artists of all time according to chartmasters.org on a list headed by The Beatles.

Since their debut in 2013, they have sold more than 56 million physical albums and singles, and tallied six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, according to chartmasters.org and Billboard.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military or social service, but it revised the law in 2020 to let globally recognised K-pop stars delay signing up until age 30.