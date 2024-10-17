AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

J-Hope, of South Korea’s BTS, finishes military service

Reuters Published October 17, 2024

WONJU: K-pop star J-Hope, a member of the supergroup BTS, was discharged from South Korea’s military on Thursday after 18 months of duty, sparking enthusiasm among fans and investors for a potential reunion of the boy band next year.

J-Hope, 30, is the second member of the seven-member group to wrap up the mandatory national service that has put their music careers on hold, after oldest member Jin finished his service in June.

Wearing a uniform and a black beret, J-Hope smiled as he greeted Jin and around 100 cheering fans as well as reporters upon his release at a military base in Wonju, Gangwon province.

NewJeans K-pop star to testify before Seoul lawmakers

“Thanks to the fans, I was able to finish it (the service) safely, with good health,” he told those gathered.

“What I’ve felt for the past a year-and-a-half is that a lot of soldiers are working hard, dedicating themselves, and doing so much to protect the country,” he added, asking the public for their interest and love for those serving in the military.

Shares in HYBE, the label which houses BTS, rose 7% in early afternoon trade versus a flat wider market.

The final four members of the group began their service in December 2023, with the band expected to reunite in 2025 after all have completed their military duty.

“I’m really hoping to see them (all BTS members) again together,” said Constanza Godoy, 33-year-old Chilean fan who went to see J-Hope leave the military.

“I think that after this short time apart they will be more close, and they will bring more stories to their songs, to their lyrics.”

BTS ranks 41th among best-selling artists of all time according to chartmasters.org on a list headed by The Beatles.

Since their debut in 2013, they have sold more than 56 million physical albums and singles, and tallied six No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200, according to chartmasters.org and Billboard.

South Korea requires all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 to serve between 18 and 21 months in the military or social service, but it revised the law in 2020 to let globally recognised K-pop stars delay signing up until age 30.

K pop J Hope

Comments

200 characters

J-Hope, of South Korea’s BTS, finishes military service

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves surpass $11bn after more than 2 years

SBP predicts 2.5-3.5% growth for FY25, warns of structural challenges

Rupee improves slightly against US dollar

Punjab govt announces closure of colleges, universities on Friday

KSE-100 loses 620 points on profit-taking, closes below 86,000

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Bangladesh court orders arrest warrant for ex-leader Sheikh Hasina

Pakistan’s Mega Motor secures key partnership with global EV giant BYD

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Read more stories