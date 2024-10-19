AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Iran’s supreme leader says Hamas leader’s death will not halt ‘Axis of Resistance’

Reuters Published 19 Oct, 2024 11:40am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Saturday the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar will not halt the “Axis of Resistance” and that Hamas would live on.

“His loss is undoubtedly painful for the Axis of Resistance, but this front did not cease advancing with the martyrdom of prominent figures,” Khamenei said in a statement. “Hamas is alive and will remain alive.”

Sinwar, the architect of Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel that triggered the war in Gaza, was killed on Wednesday in a gunfight with Israeli forces after a year-long manhunt, and his death was announced on Thursday.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei says Iran’s allies ‘will not back down’ in war with Israel

“He was a shining face of resistance and struggle. With a steely resolve, he stood against the oppressive and aggressive enemy. With wisdom and courage, he dealt them the irreparable blow of October 7 that has been recorded in the history of this region. Then, with honor and pride, he ascended to the heavens of the martyrs,” said Khamenei.

The “Axis of Resistance”, built up with years of Iranian support, includes Hamas, the Lebanese Hezbollah group, the Houthi movement in Yemen, and various groups in Iraq and Syria. The groups describe themselves as the resistance to Israel and US influence in the Middle East.

“As always, we will remain by the side of the sincere fighters and combatants, by God’s grace and help,” Khamenei said.

