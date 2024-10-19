NA to host 45th annual forum of PGA

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly of Pakistan is set to host the 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court (CAP-ICC) on October 28-29, 2024, in Islamabad.

The National Assembly is all set to welcome delegates from across the globe for two days of strategic discussions and networking.

The event will bring together parliamentarians from around the world to engage in open dialogue with their parliamentary peers, experts, academics, government officials, representatives of the International Criminal Court and international organisations. The focus of the sessions will be on advancing domestic and international criminal justice, promoting the rule of law, and upholding human rights.

