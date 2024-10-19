AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.18%)
BOP 5.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.1%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
DFML 45.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
DGKC 78.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.34%)
FCCL 28.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.07%)
FFBL 56.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.58%)
FFL 8.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.67%)
HUBC 101.70 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (5.06%)
HUMNL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.87%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.27%)
MLCF 37.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.98%)
NBP 66.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.33%)
OGDC 164.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.62%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 6.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.19%)
PPL 128.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.66%)
PRL 23.86 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-9.62%)
PTC 14.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.99%)
SEARL 60.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-2.22%)
TELE 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
TOMCL 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.19%)
TPLP 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.92%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
UNITY 25.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,089 Decreased By -54.7 (-0.6%)
BR30 27,134 Decreased By -191.8 (-0.7%)
KSE100 85,250 Decreased By -335.3 (-0.39%)
KSE30 26,803 Decreased By -181 (-0.67%)
Opinion Print 2024-10-19

Trump’s election: Plunging Middle East into a World War Zone

Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor carried by the newspaper recently. To validate his pro-Israeli stand, Donald Trump has been critical of President Biden for not being firm enough in supporting Israel and has indicated that he would provide Israel with more freedom in military actions, refrain from pushing for ceasefires, and maintain a hard stance against groups like Hamas.

His advisors suggest that Trump would support Israel winning any conflict decisively without US micromanagement, and he claims that his previous pressure on Iran had limited funding to groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.

Donald Trump’s re-election will potentially escalate tensions and will increase the risk of broader regional conflicts starting with escalating tension particularly with Iran. Trump has historically taken a hardline stance against Iran, withdrawing from the 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal and imposing severe sanctions.

If he resumes or intensifies this approach, it could provoke a military response from Iran or encourage Iran to expand its influence through proxies like Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis in Yemen, and militias in Iraq, escalating the risk of full-fledged war.

Trump’s election will embolden Israel to take more aggressive measures against Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, or even Iranian targets in Syria and Iraq.

This could trigger retaliatory attacks, dragging Lebanon, Iraq, and potentially even Egypt into a broader regional conflict.

Trump’s reelection could fuel extremism and militancy across the region spiraling into a broader regional war, sucking the larger powers like Russia, Iran, and China into the war theater. The emerging scenario could be extremely dangerous and destabilizing, with far-reaching implications for regional and global peace.

Qamar Bashir

