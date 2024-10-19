AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Bilawal asks his party’s MPs to ensure their presence in Islamabad

Naveed Butt Published 19 Oct, 2024 06:48am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari directed to his party’s parliamentarians to ensure their presence in Islamabad for passage of Constitutional Amendments from ongoing crucial sessions of both houses of the Parliament.

The PPP chairman made this announcement on Friday evening during a joint parliamentary party meeting that a consensus had been reached in the special parliamentary committee regarding Constitutional Amendments. He highlighted that the attendance of PPP members in Parliament was better than that of any other party.

He expressed his gratitude to the members for being present in Islamabad for this crucial session, noting their hard work in achieving agreement on the Constitutional Amendments. He emphasised the party’s commitment to getting these amendments passed in Parliament, adding that one of the unfinished items from the Charter of Democracy would also be completed. He mentioned that the PPP, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) had already reached a consensus on the draft of these amendments.

Bilawal also addressed complaints raised by some parliamentarians, calling them unfortunate and strongly condemning them. He noted that Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah had taken notice of the complaints and had brought them to the attention of the Speaker of the National Assembly. He further remarked on the historical collaboration between the PPP and JUI since 1973 for the development of the Constitution.

The alliance between the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians has contested elections under the symbol of the arrow. He clarified that all necessary paperwork had been completed to avoid confusion and instructed party members to vote in alignment with his position, stressing the importance of following the party line.

