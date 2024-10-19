AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-19

Top performers of PTCL’s ‘Ba-Ikhtiyar’ programme attend GITEX 2024 in Dubai

Published 19 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan’s leading telecommunications and ICT provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G) showcased its transformative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, Ba-Ikhtiar, at Expand North Star – the world’s largest startup and investor connector event, held as a part of GITEX 2024 in Dubai. The event provided a platform to highlight the success of Ba-Ikhtiar participants while promoting the initiative globally.

Two outstanding women entrepreneurs of the Ba-Ikhtiar program, Farhat ul Ain and Marrium Hussain, represented the program at the event. These skilled individuals, who began as local embroidery artists in the humble suburbs of Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), have transformed into tech-enabled entrepreneurs through the training and support provided by Ba-Ikhtiar program. PTCL & Ufone 4G selected them for the event to help them gain invaluable exposure and explore new business opportunities at one of the most important business and tech platforms in the world.

Marrium and Farhat showcased their eye-catching embroidery products at the Pakistan Enclosure, where they also engaged with international visitors, shared their inspiring success story and received recognition for their incredible journeys.

Speaking about their experience, Marrium Hussain said, “I am deeply grateful to PTCL Group for providing us with this opportunity. The experience of being a part of such an important global platform has been life-changing and we look forward to newer avenues of growth for our enterprises. We met different people, gained exposure, and received appreciation for our work, encouraging us to dream bigger.”

Sharing his thoughts, Hatem Bamatraf, President and Group CEO, PTCL & Ufone 4G said, “Ba-Ikhtiar program mirrors our commitment to fostering digital inclusion and leveraging our digital resources to empower underserved social segments.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

