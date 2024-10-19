SSUET, AIT hold event to mark birth anniversary of Sir Syed

KARACHI: A thought-provoking event was organized by Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) and Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) to mark the birth anniversary of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, in which prominent scholars and researchers of the country shed light on various aspects of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s personality and services.

Addressing the ceremony, distinguished industrialist and social activist Bashir Jan Muhammad said, “It is a great honour for Sir Syed University who organized a wonderful event for such a great visionary leader of the subcontinent. Sir Syed’s thoughts and legacy is a beacon for us. He played a pivotal and significant role in the cultural and educational development of the Muslims in South Asia. We should improve ourselves and try to reform society in the light of Sir Syed’s doctrines, whose ideological struggle is commendable and unparalleled.”

On the occasion, Bashir Jan Muhammad announced a donation of Rs50 lakh for the students of Sir Syed University.

Speaking on the auspicious occasion, President of Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association (AMUOBA) and Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Jawaid Anwar, said that it is a memorable day that provides us with an excellent opportunity to recall the services of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan and highlight his contributions towards the reform of the society and Muslims of South Asia.

He pointed out that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan gave new hope to the nation suffering from despair and distress, and restoring their aplomb, he motivated them to face the realities of the contemporary era and its requirements.

He presented bi-nation theory and laid the foundation for Aligarh Muslim University, which prepared and provided the enthusiastic youth force who actively took part in the Pakistan Movement and paved the way for the formation of Pakistan.

Even the Aligs played a key role in strengthening the newly built Pakistan at the initial stage.

Chancellor Jawaid Anwar announced to establish the Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Chair and ZA Nizami Chair at Sir Syed University.

The General Secretary of AMUOBA, Engr Muhammad Arshad Khan, said that Sir Syed had a multidimensional personality, and the most important aspect of his life was that he was a reformer and a social activist who gave primary importance to modern education. His biggest mission was to change the concept of Muslim education.

Renowned scholar Muhammad Islam Nishtar said that Sir Syed Ahmed Khan emerged as the greatest reformer and leader of the Muslims of the subcontinent in the era of chaos and anarchy. Aligarh Muslim University united Muslims of different cults and creeds on one platform.

Professor Dr Sohail Shafiq said that Sir Syed was a true admirer of art and culture. Dr Nigar Sajjad Zaheer said what Sir Syed dreamed in the era of turmoil seemed impossible to materialize, but his dreams came true. Conducting the event, Professor Noshaba Siddiqui said that knowledge is the greatest need of society.

Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys Association awarded the gold medal to the Chancellor of Sir Syed University, Jawaid Anwar, while the shields were given to the speakers of the ceremony. In the end, SSUET students, along with Aligs and faculty, presented Tarana-e-Aligarh.

