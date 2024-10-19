AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-19

Stay order lifted: ‘Case regarding plots for journalists in RUDA area resolved’

Recorder Report Published 19 Oct, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the case regarding plots designated for journalists in the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) area has been resolved, along with the lifting of the stay order.

“All eligible journalists would be granted five-marla plots; more than 3,200 journalists would receive plots under this scheme. A 10 percent quota has also been reserved for the DGPR employees,” she said, while speaking to the media here on Friday.

She congratulated all journalists in Lahore, saying, “Our hard work has paid off. This matter had been pending in a court for a long time, and today the stay has been lifted.” She acknowledged the cooperation of the Lahore Press Club President Arshad Ansari in this effort.

Bokhari mentioned that they had a list of Lahore Press Club members, and those who are non-member journalists with 10 years of experience could also submit applications. Journalists who have been associated with any media house for 10 years only need to submit their salary slips for one year along with their application, she added.

She emphasised that no cameraman was inferior and no reporter was superior; everyone was equal in her eyes. “All will receive five-marla plots without any discrimination,” she added and expressed her happiness at being able to achieve something positive for media persons.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

