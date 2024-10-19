'Agri Monitoring Fund’ in Punjab being set up

LAHORE: As per vision of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, a new institution has been established to ensure price control in the province while making significant progress towards fulfilment of promise to rid the people from inflation.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif chaired a special meeting in which a detailed briefing was given about the mechanism for ensuring price control and other issues.

The CM directed to make special monitoring unit (SMU) fully operational in six months and approved the new price control mechanism as per international standards. The proposals to ensure production of wheat, other commodities and their availability along with fixing their prices were reviewed in the meeting.

The CM directed to undertake necessary measures to increase the cultivation of sunflower, soybeans and canola to reduce dependence on imported palm oil along with enhancing local production in order to meet the needs of tomatoes, onions and other commodities in every city. It was decided to issue

‘Forecast Bulletins’ to stabilize market prices and utilize artificial intelligence for price control under SMU.

It was decided in-principle to establish ‘Agri Monitoring Fund’ in Punjab along with undertaking measures to connect farmers directly with buyers was reviewed in the meeting. The proposal to register traders doing business in markets was reviewed.

The CM directed to expedite nomination of PAMRA Board and Market Committee Chairman.

The CM Punjab was given a detailed briefing on the price control mechanism. During the briefing, it was apprised that the reason in the price of ghee and edible oil is due to price hike of palm oil in the global market. With modern technology, the crop yield of wheat and other commodities will be determined in advance. Due to non-purchase of wheat, positive and fruitful results for the country's economy and its people came to surface.

The CM directed to keep a strict vigil on the fluctuation of wheat, flour prices and market dynamics. She directed that officers should be appointed in SMU purely on merit basis. She assured that the interests of common man as well as farmers and businessmen will be safeguarded adding that decisions will be made keeping in view the interests of farmers and people of Punjab.

Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Zahid Bokhari, Chairman Task Force Salma Butt, MPA Sania Ashiq Jabeen, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries and other relevant officers attended the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024