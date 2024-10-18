Airlines suspend flights as Middle East tensions rise

Concerns over a wider conflict in the Middle East have prompted international airlines to suspend flights to the region or to avoid affected air space.

Below are some of the airlines that have adjusted services to and from the region:

Aegean Airlines

The Greek airline cancelled flights to and from Beirut until Nov. 6 and to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 5.

Airbaltic

Latvia’s airBaltic cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until Nov. 30.

Air Algerie

The Algerian airline suspended flights to and from Lebanon until further notice.

Air Europa

The Spanish airline cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 20.

Air France-KLM

Air France extended its suspension of Paris-Tel Aviv flights until Oct. 22 and Paris-Beirut flights until Oct. 26. KLM extended the suspension of flights to Tel Aviv until the end of this year at least. The Franco-Dutch group’s low-cost unit Transavia cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv, Amman and Beirut until end-March.

Air India

The Indian flag carrier suspended flights to and from Tel Aviv until further notice.

Bulgaria Air

The Bulgarian carrier cancelled flights to and from Israel until Oct. 31.

Cathay Pacific

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 25, 2025.

Delta Air Lines

The U.S. carrier paused flights between New York and Tel Aviv through March 2025.

Easyjet

The UK budget airline stopped flying to and from Tel Aviv in April and will resume flights on March 30.

Egyptair

The Egyptian carrier on Sept. 24 suspended flights to Beirut until “the situation stabilises”.

Emirates

UAE’s state-owned airline cancelled flights to Beirut through Oct. 31 and flights to Baghdad and Tehran until Oct. 23.

Ethiopian Airlines

The Ethiopian carrier suspended flights to Beirut until further notice, it said in a Facebook post on Oct. 4.

Flydubai

The Emirati airline suspended Dubai-Beirut flights until Oct. 31, a flydubai spokesperson said.

IAG

IAG-owned British Airways cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 26.

IAG’s low-cost airline Iberia Express cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 31, while Vueling cancelled operations to Tel Aviv until Jan. 12 and to Amman until further notice.

Iran Air

The Iranian airline cancelled Beirut flights until further notice.

Iraqi Airways

The Iraqi national carrier suspended flights to Beirut until further notice.

ITA Airways

The Italian carrier extended the suspension of Tel Aviv flights through Nov. 30.

LOT

The Polish flag carrier cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until Oct. 26, while its first scheduled flight to Beirut is planned for April 1.

Lufthansa group

The German airline group suspended flights to Tel Aviv and Tehran until Oct. 31 and to Beirut until Nov. 30.

It will not use Iranian and Iraqi airspace until further notice, aside from a corridor used for flights to and from Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan. Israeli airspace will not be used until Oct. 31.

SunExpress, a joint venture between Lufthansa and Turkish Airlines, suspended flights to Beirut through Dec. 17.

Pegasus

The Turkish airline cancelled flights to Beirut until Oct. 28.

Qatar Airways

The Qatari airline temporarily suspended flights to and from Iraq, Iran and Lebanon, while flights to Amman will operate during daylight hours only.

Ryanair

Europe’s biggest budget airline cancelled flights to and from Tel Aviv until the end of December. Group CEO Michael O’Leary on Oct. 3 said the suspension was likely to be extended until end-March.

Sundair

The German airline cancelled flights to Beirut from Berlin until Dec. 8, Bremen until March 26, and Muenster/Osnabrueck until March 29.

United Airlines

The Chicago-based airline suspended flights to Tel Aviv for the foreseeable future.

Tarom

Romania’s flag carrier extended the suspension of Beirut flights until Oct. 22.

Virgin Atlantic

The UK carrier extended suspension of Tel Aviv flights until end-March.

Wizz Air

The Hungary-based airline suspended Tel Aviv flights through Jan. 14.