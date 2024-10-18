AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
World

Berlin pushes for ceasefire after death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar

Published 18 Oct, 2024

BERLIN: The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar must lead to a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of all remaining hostages, spokespeople for the German government said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock had concluded during a meeting with her US counterpart earlier on Friday that “this could be a turning point in order to reach a ceasefire, free the hostages and get more aid into Gaza,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said during a regular press conference.

A government spokesperson said he could not comment on who might succeed Sinwar as the leader of Hamas, but “it is true that there must and should be a ceasefire and a solution to these issues.”

