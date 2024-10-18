AGL 38.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.53%)
AIRLINK 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.7%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.65%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.11%)
DCL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2%)
DFML 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
DGKC 77.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.22%)
FCCL 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
FFBL 56.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.4%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.13%)
HUBC 102.30 Increased By ▲ 5.50 (5.68%)
HUMNL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.75%)
KEL 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
KOSM 7.33 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.69%)
MLCF 36.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.25%)
NBP 66.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.24%)
OGDC 164.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.65%)
PAEL 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.99%)
PIBTL 6.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 127.70 Decreased By ▼ -3.80 (-2.89%)
PRL 24.14 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-8.56%)
PTC 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
SEARL 61.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.69%)
TELE 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
TOMCL 35.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.97%)
TPLP 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.79%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.01 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.62%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,092 Decreased By -51.6 (-0.56%)
BR30 27,178 Decreased By -148.1 (-0.54%)
KSE100 85,160 Decreased By -425.2 (-0.5%)
KSE30 26,771 Decreased By -213.2 (-0.79%)
Joe Biden, German president discussed Ukraine, Middle East, says White House

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 03:09pm

BERLIN: U.S President Joe Biden coordinated on support for Ukraine and the de-escalation of conflict in the Middle East with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Friday, the White House said in a readout published following the meeting.

“The President underscored the close US diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with Germany,” according to the readout.

Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine with allies on swansong Berlin trip

Biden’s trip to Berlin on Friday to meet with top European allies on pressing matters comes as elections loom in the United States in just two-and-a-half weeks.

White House Ukraine Frank Walter Steinmeier

