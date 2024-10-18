Joe Biden, German president discussed Ukraine, Middle East, says White House

BERLIN: U.S President Joe Biden coordinated on support for Ukraine and the de-escalation of conflict in the Middle East with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin on Friday, the White House said in a readout published following the meeting.

“The President underscored the close US diplomatic, economic, and military relationship with Germany,” according to the readout.

Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine with allies on swansong Berlin trip

Biden’s trip to Berlin on Friday to meet with top European allies on pressing matters comes as elections loom in the United States in just two-and-a-half weeks.