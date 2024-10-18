AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.80 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.26%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 45.83 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.92%)
DGKC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
FCCL 29.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.55%)
FFBL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
HUBC 98.56 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.82%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 7.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.47%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
NBP 66.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.07%)
OGDC 166.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.5%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.13%)
PPL 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
PRL 25.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.71%)
PTC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
SEARL 61.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.76%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,115 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,252 Decreased By -73.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,413 Decreased By -172 (-0.2%)
KSE30 26,865 Decreased By -119.4 (-0.44%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine with allies on swansong Berlin trip

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 09:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BERLIN: US President Joe Biden will on Friday seek to cement cooperation with key European partners on issues from the Ukraine war to conflict in the Middle East during a swift swansong trip to Berlin.

Biden, who sought to improve ties with Europe after the 2017-2021 presidency of Donald Trump, will be greeted with military honors before receiving Germany’s highest order of merit from President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

The distinction honors the 81-year-old’s “contributions to both the German-American friendship and the transatlantic bond” in all the offices he has held over the last five decades, according to the German presidential office.

Biden’s overnight trip comes just weeks before the US presidential vote, during which Republican nominee Trump is seeking re-election in a dead heat race against Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

The president, who dropped out of the race in favour of Harris in July, is due to hold closed-door talks with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the late morning to discuss security, trade and other economic issues, before having lunch.

In the afternoon, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to jet into Berlin to join them for talks focused largely on how to end the fighting in Ukraine as Moscow’s forces advance in the east and a bleak winter of power cuts looms.

“The key question is the nature of security guarantees and so that’s what we will talk about tomorrow,” Macron told reporters on Thursday. Next month’s US presidential election is adding to the sense of urgency about Ukraine given Trump has signaled he would be much more reluctant to continue to support Kyiv.

That Biden is paying what could be his last visit to Europe as president to Berlin is testament to the close working relationship he has with Scholz.

Biden took a big bet on Germany at the start of his term, looking the other way for a while on the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, said Sudha David-Wilp of the German Marshall Fund of the United States.

That paid off, she said, with Germany drastically reducing Russian gas imports, raising spending on defence to the NATO target of 2% and working in lockstep with the United States to support Kyiv after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Netanyahu, Biden agree to work for hostage release after Sinwar death: Israel PM

Berlin also played a critical role in a major prisoner swap in August between Russia and the West that saw the release of US journalist Evan Gershkovich and ex-US Marine Paul Whelan from Russian detention.

“It’s a thank-you tour but it’s also a message to say, ‘please stay the course on Ukraine no matter what happens’,” said David-Wilp.

Joe Biden Russia NATO Ukraine Olaf Scholz Berlin KYIV British Prime Minister Keir Starmer German American friendship

Comments

200 characters

Joe Biden to discuss Ukraine with allies on swansong Berlin trip

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Read more stories