AGL 38.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 136.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.39%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.53%)
DFML 45.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.08%)
DGKC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
FCCL 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
FFBL 56.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.53%)
FFL 9.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
HUBC 98.90 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.17%)
HUMNL 13.83 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.21%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
KOSM 7.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.1%)
MLCF 37.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.16%)
NBP 66.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.11%)
OGDC 166.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-0.46%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.89 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.84%)
PPL 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
PRL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.6%)
PTC 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.32%)
SEARL 62.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.26%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.25%)
TPLP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
TREET 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
TRG 44.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.34%)
UNITY 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.59%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,124 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.2%)
BR30 27,303 Decreased By -22.8 (-0.08%)
KSE100 85,411 Decreased By -174.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 26,859 Decreased By -124.8 (-0.46%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lydia Ko still in hunt as play suspended at LPGA in South Korea

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2024 12:09pm

SEOUL: Olympic champion Lydia Ko stayed on leader Hannah Green’s tail at the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea on Friday until the second round was suspended because of rain.

New Zealander Ko was four strokes behind Australia’s Green when play was halted just after 1 p.m. at Seowon Valley Country Club due to unplayable conditions.

The second round of the no-cut event is set to resume at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with round three scheduled to begin later in the morning.

Ko was 3-under par for the day after 13 holes, taking her to 8-under overall.

The 27-year-old is aiming to extend a scintillating run of form that saw her win Olympic gold in Paris and end an eight-year major drought at the Women’s British Open at St Andrews two weeks later.

Green began the day tied for the lead with South Korea’s Jenny Shin and South African Ashleigh Buhai, but she moved out in front after finishing nine holes at 4-under for an overall score of 12-under.

Olympic champ Ko three behind leaders at LPGA in South Korea

Buhai, who had also completed nine holes, was two strokes back on 10-under.

Ko was joined on 8-under by Shin, South Korean Choi Hye-jin and Denmark’s Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Australia’s defending champion Minjee Lee was on 4-under overall after finishing 13 holes at 1-over.

Lydia Ko

Comments

200 characters

Lydia Ko still in hunt as play suspended at LPGA in South Korea

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

Pakistan’s inflation set to ease further in October, more rate cuts anticipated

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Hezbollah says it will escalate war with Israel after Hamas leader killed

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Oil steadies, but on track for biggest weekly loss in over a month

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Read more stories