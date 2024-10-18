AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 45.82 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
DGKC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
FCCL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FFBL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
HUBC 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.86%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.57%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
NBP 66.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.07%)
OGDC 166.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.5%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
PPL 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
PRL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.75%)
PTC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
SEARL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,115 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,252 Decreased By -73.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,420 Decreased By -165 (-0.19%)
KSE30 26,865 Decreased By -118.9 (-0.44%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Safe-haven gold breaks $2,700/oz level as uncertainty looms

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 10:54am

Gold breached the $2,700-per-ounce level on Friday for the first time ever, as US election jitters and simmering Middle East tensions boosted safe-haven demand, while a looser monetary policy environment also added fuel to the rally.

Spot gold firmed 0.5% to $2,706.76 per ounce by 0220 GMT, adding nearly 2% so far in the week.

US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,722.00.

“Gold has scoffed at a surging dollar and rallies at every chance it gets. It’s just a bull market that shows no signs of exhaustion,” said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader.

US economic data released overnight pointed to a strengthening economy, which boosted the US dollar and Treasury yields. But traders still see a 90% chance of a Federal Reserve rate cut in November.

The European Central Bank cut interest rates for the third time this year as the euro zone economy sags.

Gold is expected to trade within the range of $2,500-$2,800 in the coming months, as prices receive support from Fed’s rate cuts and high levels of geopolitical tension, BMI analysts said.

Hezbollah said it will escalate war with Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar.

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

Elsewhere, with less than three weeks remaining to cast votes this US presidential election, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump are stretching for the support of every last voter.

Lower rates increase the non-yielding bullion’s appeal, which is considered a safe investment during times of turmoil. Spot silver rose 0.5% to $31.92 per ounce and was headed for a weekly gain.

Platinum added 0.5% to $996.85 and palladium increased 0.7% to $1,049.25.

Elsewhere, data showed that top metals consumer China’s economy expanded 4.6% in the third quarter from a year earlier, slightly beating analysts’ expectations.

Gold Kamala Harris Gold Prices Bullion rates gold rate LME gold

Comments

200 characters

Safe-haven gold breaks $2,700/oz level as uncertainty looms

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Read more stories