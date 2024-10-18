AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.26%)
AIRLINK 136.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 45.82 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
DGKC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.15%)
FCCL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.42%)
FFBL 56.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.79%)
FFL 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
HUBC 98.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (1.86%)
HUMNL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.87%)
KEL 3.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.06%)
KOSM 7.54 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.57%)
MLCF 37.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.06%)
NBP 66.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.07%)
OGDC 166.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.5%)
PAEL 24.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1%)
PIBTL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.99%)
PPL 130.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.84%)
PRL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.75%)
PTC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
SEARL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.88%)
TELE 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TOMCL 36.48 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TREET 14.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.36%)
TRG 44.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.55%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 9,115 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.31%)
BR30 27,252 Decreased By -73.8 (-0.27%)
KSE100 85,420 Decreased By -165 (-0.19%)
KSE30 26,865 Decreased By -118.9 (-0.44%)
Oct 18, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

China central bank chief warns against any illegal fund flows into stock market

Reuters Published 18 Oct, 2024 10:52am

BEIJING: The governor of China’s central bank, Pan Gongsheng, warned on Friday against any illegal fund flows into the stock market, state media said, following recent measures to support domestic capital markets.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) introduced two new tools in September to support markets.

These were a swap programme giving funds, insurers and brokers easier access to funding for stock buys, and relatively cheap PBOC loans to help banks finance listed companies’ share purchases and buybacks.

China stocks rise after central bank details stimulus measures

Speaking at a financial forum in Beijing, Governor Pan Gongsheng said the two measures were based entirely on market-oriented principles, and the swap facility was not a form of direct financial support from the central bank.

The bank’s provisions regarding stock buybacks and purchases have specific directional aims, and the fundamental bottom line was that loan funds must not unlawfully enter the stock market, Pan added.

China China's central bank People Bank of China

Comments

200 characters

China central bank chief warns against any illegal fund flows into stock market

Intra-day update: rupee gains against US dollar

First review of IMF commitments: MoF evaluates progress across ministries concerned

GST fraud allegations: Leading cos’ CFOs go into hiding

SC orders transfer of Dam funds to federal govt’s Public Account

Global energy price variations pose risks: SBP projects 2.5-3.5pc growth

Macroeconomy: Structural challenges persist: SBP

Islamabad striving for 13.5pc tax-to-GDP ratio, US told

Aug LSM output up 4.68pc MoM

Nawaz tells Indian journalists: Jaishankar’s visit could be start of normalising ties with India

250 people arrested: Educational centres to be shut in Punjab today

Read more stories