AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-1.81%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
DFML 45.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.6%)
DGKC 78.52 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.52%)
FCCL 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.72%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.27 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (6.55%)
HUBC 96.80 Decreased By ▼ -5.02 (-4.93%)
HUMNL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-5.96%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.62%)
MLCF 37.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.43%)
NBP 67.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-2.88%)
OGDC 167.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.47%)
PAEL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.52%)
PPL 131.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.6%)
PTC 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.83%)
SEARL 62.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.48%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.03%)
TPLP 7.88 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.34%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.29%)
TRG 44.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.93%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
WTL 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,143 Decreased By -61.6 (-0.67%)
BR30 27,326 Decreased By -391.2 (-1.41%)
KSE100 85,585 Decreased By -620.2 (-0.72%)
KSE30 26,984 Decreased By -252.2 (-0.93%)
Netanyahu, Biden agree to work for hostage release after Sinwar death: Israel PM

AFP Published 18 Oct, 2024 01:11am

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Joe Biden agreed to jointly work for the release of hostages held in Gaza following the killing of Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar, the premier’s office said Thursday.

Biden called Netanyahu and “congratulated him on the assassination of Yahya Sinwar,” the statement said. “The two leaders agreed that there is an opportunity to promote the release of the hostages, and that they will work together to achieve this goal.”

