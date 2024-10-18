AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

WCLA completes conservation project of Kashmiri Gate

Recorder Report Published 18 Oct, 2024 06:10am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) has completed the conservation project of the Kashmiri Gate, one of the 13 gates in the walled city of Lahore, at an estimate of Rs 11.47 million.

The WCLA initiated the project on November 7, 2023, and completed it within 10 months. This gate gets its name for facing towards Kashmir and historically, traders and merchants coming from Kashmir entered Lahore from this gate.

WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari said that recognising the historical importance of the gates of the walled city, our institution prioritises their preservation. “The Kashmiri Gate, which once facilitated vibrant commercial exchanges, stands out as a heritage landmark. The Authority is dedicated to ensuring that this Gate's historical essence is preserved for visitors and future generations to explore," he added.

According to the WCLA, the objective of conserving Kashmiri Gate was to preserve the heritage of the walled city so that it stays intact for the historical exploration of the region.

WCLA Director Conservation Najam-ul-Saqib explained that in the conservation project, the process of surface rendering has been done on the gate. “The structure of the gate has been consolidated. Similarly, the fresco-lining on the gate has been renovated to give the actual outlook of the gate while the floor around the gate has been repaired for smooth access of the visitors.

Moreover, the cemented fortification, also known as ‘pucca qilai’, has been done to the walls and roof of the gate. Apart from this, commercial activity around the gate has ceased, and all the encroachment construction has been removed.

Moreover, the Authority has taken some significant steps to provide electricity for the Kashmiri Gate's illumination and the commercial activity inside the bazaar, he added.

Before the renovation of the Gate, the doors were not functional. However, since the project has been completed, the doors of Kashmiri Gate have been made functional to open and close the passage.

