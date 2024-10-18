Sindh & Balochistan: One arrested, 4,400 illegal gas connections removed

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) continued to tighten the noose on gas theft miscreants through multiple targeted raids in its franchise provinces of Sindh and Balochistan.

The Company’s Security Services and Counter Gas Theft Operations (SS & CGTO) Department teams along with SSGC Police and Recovery Department raided a roadside hotel at Hub River Road, Karachi and found the culprits involved in stealing gas directly from service line for commercial purposes. Hotel owner Safeer Ahmed was arrested by SSGC Police, following FIRs lodged against them. Claims are being raised to recover the lost amount.

Meanwhile, in fresh operations, around 4,400 illegal domestic connections were removed in different cities and towns by the Company’s theft control teams.

In Karachi, the Customer Relations Department’s theft control teams removed more than 4,200 illegal domestic underground and overhead connections in Liaquatabad, Surjani Town, Baldia Town, Nazimabad, Gizri, Shah Faisal Colony and several other areas. In the pilferage cases, residents had illegally extended gas connections that were dismantled during the raids. Service lines were also killed by the SSGC teams to prevent any further unauthorized use. Theft claims are being raised for the recovery of losses incurred.

Raids were also conducted by SSGC’s theft control teams on houses involved in underground and overhead theft in Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Sukkur and Larkana regions, with the removal of 170 illegal domestic connections. Theft clamps and rubber pipes used in pilferage were removed by the reading teams. Consequently, theft claims are being raised.

Meanwhile, in upper and lower Balochistan, crackdown against gas theft miscreants continued with removal of 250 overhead and underground illegal gas connections in Quetta and adjoining areas. More than 12 fake meters were found that were also disconnected. In addition, clamps and rubber pipes used in gas theft were removed and confiscated by the theft control teams. Theft claims are also being raised.

In the meantime, strict monitoring and vigilance of the gas theft infested areas will be ensured to prevent repeated cases of pilferage in the residential neighbourhoods of the above-mentioned cities. SSGC is laser focused towards controlling the menace of gas theft through regular raids and aggressive prosecution. Gas theft is one of the major reasons behind Unaccounted-for-Gas (UFG) or line losses being incurred by SSGC.

