Pakistan Print 2024-10-18

Bilawal pays tributes to Karsaz martyrs

INP Published 18 Oct, 2024 08:13am

ISLAMABAD: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has paid tributes to the martyrs of the Karsaz tragedy on their 17th martyrdom anniversary, solemnly commemorating the horrific attack that occurred on October 18, 2007.

Reflecting on the tragic day when 180 brave party workers laid down their lives, he expressed profound sorrow and reaffirmed the PPP’s unwavering commitment to the ideals of democracy, justice, and sacrifice in the service of the people.

In a press release issued by then party Media Cell, he said, “The Karsaz bombing was a calculated conspiracy where dictatorship and terrorists joined forces, targeting the truck carrying Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and the central leadership of PPP, amidst a sea of millions who had come to welcome her. Those who attempted to silence the voice of democracy with terror and violence have failed, and their efforts were in vain.”

He further remarked, “The Karsaz tragedy is a solemn reminder of the ultimate price paid by our brave party workers, who sacrificed their lives for the noble cause of democracy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari PPP chairman Karsaz martyrs

