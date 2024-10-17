AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.21%)
DGKC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
FCCL 29.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.93%)
HUBC 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.12 (-4.05%)
HUMNL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.63%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
MLCF 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.23%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
PPL 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.92%)
PTC 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
SEARL 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.74%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.73%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
TREET 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.72%)
TRG 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.6%)
UNITY 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,155 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,465 Decreased By -252 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,698 Decreased By -507.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 27,022 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.78%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Olympic champ Ko three behind leaders at LPGA in South Korea

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2024 01:13pm

SEOUL: Olympic gold medallist Lydia Ko shot a five-under-par 67 on Thursday to finish three shots off the lead after the first round of the LPGA BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

The New Zealander triumphed at the Paris Olympics and ended an eight-year major drought at the Women’s British Open at St Andrews two weeks later.

The 27-year-old shot five birdies and no bogeys at Seowon Valley Country Club to stay within striking distance of leading trio Jenny Shin, Hannah Green and Ashleigh Buhai.

Late surge lifts Thailand’s Jeeno to LPGA Queen City lead

Ko, the 2022 champion, said she was satisfied after a “solid” start.

“I didn’t really put myself in that many difficult positions,” said Ko, who also won the LPGA Queen City Championship in Los Angeles last month.

“This is kind of a golf course where if you hit the ball well, you can set up and give yourself a lot of birdie opportunities.”

Ko, who was born in South Korea before moving to New Zealand when she was four, said she also “left a lot of putts out there”.

“But I think it’s because I hit like 16 or 17 greens,” she added. “So it’s always a good place to be at, and just overall a good start to this event.”

Defending champion Minjee Lee matched Ko with a five-under round.

The leading trio all posted rounds that featured eight birdies and no bogeys.

Australia’s Green, the world number eight, said it was “nice to play some simple golf”.

“Last week in China I just had a very mixed scorecard, made some bigger numbers, and just to go bogey-free was really nice but it also helps when you hit 18 greens,” she said.

“I think I only missed one fairway.”

South Korea’s Ryu Hae-ran was one shot behind the leading pack after a 65.

American Lilia Vu, ranked number two in the world, finished the day one-under par.

Two-time major winner Yuka Saso was at three-under.

Lydia Ko

Comments

200 characters

Olympic champ Ko three behind leaders at LPGA in South Korea

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Oil prices flat as investors await US inventory data

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

Read more stories