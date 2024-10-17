AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.65%)
AIRLINK 136.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-1.96%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
DCL 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.21%)
DGKC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.76%)
FCCL 29.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
FFBL 57.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.18%)
FFL 9.39 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (7.93%)
HUBC 97.70 Decreased By ▼ -4.12 (-4.05%)
HUMNL 13.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.63%)
KEL 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.31%)
KOSM 7.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
MLCF 37.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.23%)
NBP 67.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.59%)
OGDC 168.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.02 (-1.19%)
PAEL 25.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.72%)
PIBTL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.12%)
PPL 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-1.18%)
PRL 26.48 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (5.92%)
PTC 15.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.7%)
SEARL 64.30 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.74%)
TELE 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.72%)
TOMCL 36.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.73%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.3%)
TREET 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.72%)
TRG 44.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.6%)
UNITY 25.92 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.05%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.82%)
BR100 9,155 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.54%)
BR30 27,465 Decreased By -252 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,698 Decreased By -507.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 27,022 Decreased By -213.8 (-0.78%)
Oct 17, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India flight from Frankfurt hit with latest fake threat

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2024 01:03pm

BENGALURU: The latest in a string of hoax threats made against Indian airlines targeted a flight from Germany, the airline said Thursday, with the plane landing safely in Mumbai.

More than a dozen fake bomb threats have been made against flights operated by multiple Indian air services this week, prompting government and civil aviation authorities to warn that “very strict action” will be taken.

India’s Vistara airline said Thursday that its passenger jet flying from Frankfurt to Mumbai the day before had received a “security threat” on social media, but landed safely at its planned destination.

India-bound flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

“We are fully cooperating with the security agencies to complete the mandatory security checks”, Vistara said in a statement.

India’s aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu said late Wednesday that the police had arrested “a minor responsible for issuing bomb threats” against three flights.

“All others responsible for the disruptions will be identified and duly prosecuted,” Naidu added.

Flights impacted include an Air India plane from New Delhi to Chicago, forced to make an emergency landing in Canada on Tuesday.

On the same day, Singapore scrambled fighter jets to escort an Air India Express plane.

Germany Mumbai fake threat India flight

Comments

200 characters

India flight from Frankfurt hit with latest fake threat

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Aurangzeb discusses economic reforms, climate resilience with US envoy

Bank Alfalah posts over 50% profit surge in 3QCY24

Another record high: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,900 per tola

KEL governance issues prompt Al-Jomaih to move SECP

Q1FY25: Govt pays off Rs1.2trn domestic debt

Jaishankar wraps up rare visit, heaps praise on hospitality

Oil prices flat as investors await US inventory data

Trade, industry and energy: Pakistan, Russia agree to pursue robust dialogue

FBR’s ‘speed money scheme’ exposed by Langrial

Read more stories