AGL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
AIRLINK 106.72 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (2.03%)
BOP 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.39%)
CNERGY 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (15.27%)
DCL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.89%)
DFML 42.55 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (3%)
DGKC 83.88 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.01%)
FCCL 20.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFBL 43.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.64%)
FFL 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
HUBC 149.70 Increased By ▲ 3.40 (2.32%)
HUMNL 10.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
KEL 4.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.71%)
KOSM 4.37 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (6.33%)
MLCF 34.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.85%)
NBP 47.81 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.4%)
OGDC 130.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.01%)
PAEL 26.93 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.38%)
PIBTL 5.79 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.22%)
PPL 112.75 Increased By ▲ 1.57 (1.41%)
PRL 23.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (10.27%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 58.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.22%)
TELE 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
TOMCL 44.45 Increased By ▲ 3.26 (7.91%)
TPLP 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (8.39%)
TREET 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.21%)
TRG 54.25 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.04%)
UNITY 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.5%)
WTL 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,318 Increased By 91.3 (1.11%)
BR30 25,928 Increased By 447.9 (1.76%)
KSE100 78,245 Increased By 504.3 (0.65%)
KSE30 25,234 Increased By 188.9 (0.75%)
Aug 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-08-02

India-bound flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

NNI Published 02 Aug, 2024 07:50am

KARACHI: India-bound Oman Airlines flight on Thursday made an emergency landing at the Jinnah International Airport Karachi after a passenger’s health worsened in mid-air.

As per details, the flight was going to Kerala from Muscat, when the health of the passenger worsened after a heart attack. The pilot of the flight sought permission for an emergency landing at the Karachi airport from the ATC.

After getting clearance, the flight made an emergency landing at the Karachi airport. The medical team shifted the passenger to hospital in Karachi.

Earlier, a plane with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his delegation on board made an emergency landing at Karachi airport.

According to sources within the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA), the plane was heading to Ankara, Turkiye, and was running out of fuel.

The plane’s captain contacted Karachi Air Traffic Control and requested for an emergency landing and refueling. The PCCA granted the permission as the plane landed at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi at 4:55 pm.

Turkiye emergency landing Karachi airport PCCA Oman Airlines India bound Oman Airlines flight

Comments

200 characters

India-bound flight makes emergency landing at Karachi airport

Heavy rain, floods in Pakistan kill at least 30

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Gold prices in Pakistan hit record high of Rs257,300 per tola

Joe Biden says killing of Hamas leader Haniyeh not helpful for ceasefire talks

Slain Hamas chief Haniyeh to be buried in Qatar

Oil prices up but on course for fourth weekly fall amid demand concerns

Conditions for GST payment, tax returns relaxed

FY25 sell-off plan likely to be approved today

Imprest money: Govt weighs debit card against credit card for PSEs

IMF to approve $7bn EFF by end of month: Aurangzeb

Read more stories