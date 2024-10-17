South Korea’s KFA bought 65,000 metric tons corn in private deal

HAMBURG: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) in South Korea purchased about 65,000 metric tons of animal feed corn expected to be sourced from the United States or South America in a private deal on Wednesday without issuing an international tender, European traders said on Thursday.

It was purchased by the KFA’s Incheon section, also known as the Feed Buyers’ Group, from trading house CHS at an estimated $236.49 a ton cost and freight (c&f) included.

The corn is for arrival in South Korea around Jan. 5, 2025, with shipment between Nov. 20 and Dec. 20 if from the US Pacific Northwest coast.

The deal followed an earlier corn purchase on Wednesday in an international tender by Korean importer MFG.