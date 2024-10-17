ABAD North chairman calls for improving LDA regulations

LAHORE: Sheikh Muhammad Nabeel, newly-elected Chairman of the Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD) North Region, has urged the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to revamp its regulations to accelerate the Lahore's development.

During a meeting with LDA Director General Tahir Farooq on Monday, Nabeel stressed the need for streamlined processes, citing the significant contributions of ABAD members to the city's growth. He was accompanied by former ABAD Chairman Sultan Gohar Ijaz, Irfan Ilahi, Usman Anwar, Sardar Adil Umar, Saad Nazir Chauhan, Nazir Ahmad Chauhan, Waheed Ahmad Butt, Khalid Mahmood Sheikh, and Kamran Shuja.

Nabeel highlighted the crippling impact of escalating taxes on the real estate industry, seeking relief to stimulate economic activity. The ABAD members presented comprehensive recommendations to simplify approval processes for housing societies, aiming to reduce bureaucratic hurdles.

DG Farooq assured the ABAD Chairman that the LDA would consider ABAD's proposals, pledging to implement IT-driven reforms and establish a robust mechanism to address public grievances.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024