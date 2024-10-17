AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
2024-10-17

Zardari calls for increasing B2B ties with Turkmenistan

Naveed Butt Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari has underlined the importance of increasing economic cooperation and business-to-business relations between Pakistan and Turkmenistan for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The president also affirmed Pakistan’s commitment to the early completion of the TAPI Gas pipeline project, adding that the project would greatly help in the economic development of the two countries.

He expressed these views while talking to the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers/Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov, who along with the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Pakistan Atadjan Movlamov, called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

The president also called for greater linkages between the stock exchanges of the two brotherly countries to improve economic cooperation.

Welcoming the delegation, the president said that Pakistan attached great importance to its ties with Turkmenistan, which were based on common values, religion and culture. He called for working together for the shared prosperity and stability in the region and the betterment of the people of Pakistan and Turkmenistan.

Rashid Meredov thanked the president for participation in the International Forum on the 300th birth anniversary celebrations of Magtymguli Faragi in Ashgabat, saying that it was a great gesture of respect for the Turkmen people. He also conveyed the special greetings of the President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and the National Leader of the Turkmen People and Chairman of the People’s Council of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhame-dov, to President Zardari.

