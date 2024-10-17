AGL 38.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-17

WCLA, PC sign MoU to promote cultural heritage of Lahore

Recorder Report Published 17 Oct, 2024 06:34am

LAHORE: The Walled City of Lahore Authority (WCLA) and Pearl Continental (PC) Hotel signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Wednesday to establish a mutual collaboration to promote the cultural heritage of Lahore.

The signing ceremony was held at Arzgah, Lahore Fort. On this occasion, WCLA Director General Kamran Lashari and PC Hotel Executive Director Haseeb A Gardezi discussed the terms and guidelines of the memorandum. Moreover, this three-year collaboration between the WCLA and PC Hotel includes several events and festivals aimed at promoting tourism and cultural heritage in Lahore.

While addressing the ceremony, Kamran Lashari said they were pleased to establish collaboration with the renowned PC Hotel; it was a step forward towards their institution’s objective to promote tourism and culture of Lahore.

Meanwhile, the WCLA is starting its guided tour of Lahore Fort, ‘History By Night’, from October 19 and the tour has more added attractions and performances than the last year. According to the WCLA, this is a regular weekend activity for the people of Lahore who wish to visit and see the Lahore Fort at night.

WCLA Deputy Director Tourism Asgar Hussain said during the summers and months of Moharram and Safar, these tours were not conducted.

“We were launching these tours from this Saturday again and would be conducted regularly till the tourism season of 2025. We have added several new activities for the tourists in this tour now and we were sure that the public would appreciate the display of history and entertainment mixed into this tour. Some new sites like Arz Gah, Deewan-e-Aam and Attic Rooms of Sheesh Mahal have also been added to this tour this year,” he added.

He further added that attractions would include Roshnai Gate, Tomb of Allama Iqbal, Badshahi Masjid, Huzoori Bagh, Alamgiri Gate, Picture Wall, Arz Gah, Barood Khana, Deewan-e-Aam, Makatib Khana, Ath Dara, Sheesh Mahal and the Royal Kitchens.

The WCLA Director General explained that this was one of the most famous and prized guided tours of WCLA. “The best part is that this tour was a self-sustainable tour model by WCLA. We are happy that WCLA was the pioneer of Night Tourism in Pakistan and that too at Lahore Fort, which had always been closed to tourists and the public, after sunset. Through this tour, we have provided an opportunity for the people to come and visit the Fort at night and also enjoy the rich cultural and traditional performances. This season we have a lot more new items to showcase,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

