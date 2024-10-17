AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.65%)
AIRLINK 141.10 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (1.53%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
DCL 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.45%)
DFML 46.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.04%)
DGKC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.73%)
FCCL 28.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FFL 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.98%)
HUBC 100.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1%)
HUMNL 14.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
KOSM 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.27%)
MLCF 38.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.37%)
NBP 68.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.51%)
OGDC 170.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PIBTL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
PPL 133.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.06%)
PRL 25.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.72%)
PTC 15.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.97%)
SEARL 66.38 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (3.99%)
TELE 6.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 36.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.89%)
TPLP 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TREET 14.08 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 44.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.27%)
UNITY 26.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.56%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
BR100 9,219 Increased By 14.5 (0.16%)
BR30 27,812 Increased By 95.1 (0.34%)
KSE100 86,316 Increased By 110.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 27,239 Increased By 2.8 (0.01%)
World Print 2024-10-17

Musk donates almost $75m to Trump’s presidential cause

AFP Published 17 Oct, 2024 07:50am

WASHINGTON: Billionaire Elon Musk has donated almost $75 million to the political action committee he created to support Donald Trump’s US presidential campaign, according to filings made late Tuesday, illustrating the Tesla founder’s growing commitment to the Republican’s cause.

Musk, estimated to be the world’s richest man, has taken an increasingly visible role in Trump’s campaign, accompanying him on stage at a recent rally in Pennsylvania and frequently lambasting his opponent, Democrat Kamala Harris, on social media.

Trump frequently name-checks Musk at rallies, and has promised to appoint him to a committee tasked with slashing government bureaucracy.

Harris and Trump are locked in a too-close-to-call race for the White House, according to polls.

Musk’s America PAC has raised $74.95 million for Trump’s cause in the period between July 1 and September 30, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission. The PAC has focused on launching grassroots get-out-the-vote efforts, including in battleground states such as Pennsylvania that tip the overall national election result.

