World Print 2024-10-17

Egypt’s Sisi replaces head of intelligence agency

Reuters Published October 17, 2024 Updated October 17, 2024 07:53am

CAIRO: Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi named Major General Hassan Mahmoud Rashad as head of the powerful general intelligence agency on Wednesday, appointing the outgoing chief Abbas Kamel as an adviser to the presidency.

The agency has played a leading role under Sisi, handling foreign-policy matters including conflicts in Gaza, Sudan and Libya, as well as domestic-security issues linked to a long-running crackdown on political dissent.

Rashad previously served as a deputy to Kamel, and according to two security sources, had taken over management of important files, including warming relations between Egypt and Iran.

