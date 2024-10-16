Gold ticks up as Treasury yields slip; US retail sales data in focus

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, as US Treasury yields eased, while market participants waited for more US economic data to determine the number of interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver in the near term.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,667.97 per ounce by 0217 GMT, $17 shy of a record high hit last month.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,683.80.

The 10-year Treasury yields slipped for a third straight session, making zero-yield bullion more appealing.

“The game changer in gold prices is the US monetary policy easing as it sets the stage for investment demand,” said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.

“The uncertainly surrounding US elections and geopolitical tensions will also support gold going forward.”

Investors looked forward to US retail sales, industrial production and weekly jobless claims data, due on Thursday, for fresh cues on the Fed’s monetary easing cycle.

Traders are pricing in a 97.2% chance of a 25 basis-point Fed rate cut in November. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the central bank remains on track for more cuts this year as long as data meets expectations.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he pencilled in just one more 25-bp reduction this year when he updated his projections for last month’s meeting.

Elsewhere, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told French President Emmanuel Macron that he would not agree to a ceasefire deal that failed to stop Hezbollah from rearming.

Delegates to the London Bullion Market Association’s annual gathering predicted gold prices would rise to $2,941 over the next 12 months and silver prices would jump to $45 per ounce.

Spot silver firmed 0.3% to $31.56 on Wednesday. Platinum rose 0.6% to $990.49 and palladium was up 0.2% at $1,011.47.