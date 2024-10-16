AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.73%)
DGKC 78.68 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.52%)
FCCL 29.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.61%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
FFL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.56%)
HUBC 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.61 (1.63%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
MLCF 36.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.27%)
PAEL 25.62 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.87%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-0.99%)
PRL 24.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.76%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.75 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (4.74%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UNITY 25.91 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.97%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,183 Increased By 31.8 (0.35%)
BR30 27,271 Increased By 36.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 86,305 Increased By 464.6 (0.54%)
KSE30 27,272 Increased By 37.9 (0.14%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold ticks up as Treasury yields slip; US retail sales data in focus

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:13am

Gold prices inched higher on Wednesday, as US Treasury yields eased, while market participants waited for more US economic data to determine the number of interest rate cuts the Federal Reserve is likely to deliver in the near term.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,667.97 per ounce by 0217 GMT, $17 shy of a record high hit last month.

US gold futures gained 0.2% to $2,683.80.

The 10-year Treasury yields slipped for a third straight session, making zero-yield bullion more appealing.

“The game changer in gold prices is the US monetary policy easing as it sets the stage for investment demand,” said ANZ commodity strategist Soni Kumari.

“The uncertainly surrounding US elections and geopolitical tensions will also support gold going forward.”

Investors looked forward to US retail sales, industrial production and weekly jobless claims data, due on Thursday, for fresh cues on the Fed’s monetary easing cycle.

Traders are pricing in a 97.2% chance of a 25 basis-point Fed rate cut in November. San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly said the central bank remains on track for more cuts this year as long as data meets expectations.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he pencilled in just one more 25-bp reduction this year when he updated his projections for last month’s meeting.

Elsewhere, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he told French President Emmanuel Macron that he would not agree to a ceasefire deal that failed to stop Hezbollah from rearming.

Gold price per tola decreases Rs700 in Pakistan

Delegates to the London Bullion Market Association’s annual gathering predicted gold prices would rise to $2,941 over the next 12 months and silver prices would jump to $45 per ounce.

Spot silver firmed 0.3% to $31.56 on Wednesday. Platinum rose 0.6% to $990.49 and palladium was up 0.2% at $1,011.47.

Gold Platinum Bullion rates Spot gold Spot silver Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Comments

200 characters

Gold ticks up as Treasury yields slip; US retail sales data in focus

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories