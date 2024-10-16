AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.45 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.73%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
FCCL 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
HUBC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.73%)
HUMNL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.81 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.3%)
NBP 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
OGDC 167.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.27%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.76%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.83%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
UNITY 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.28%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,183 Increased By 31.8 (0.35%)
BR30 27,271 Increased By 36.9 (0.14%)
KSE100 86,282 Increased By 441.9 (0.51%)
KSE30 27,267 Increased By 32.8 (0.12%)
Oct 16, 2024
Markets Print 2024-10-16

China stocks slide as investors await fiscal spending details

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

SHANGHAI: Chinese stocks fell on Tuesday as the frenzied rally that drove them to multi-year highs a week ago stalled with investors stepping back to see when and where government support will be directed at the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Shanghai Composite slumped 2.5% in heavy trading into the market close while the blue chip CSI300 lost 2.7%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down nearly 4% in late-afternoon trade.

China’s markets have been on a tear since late September when a series of policy announcements drove speculation that the government was finally serious about spending money to salvage this year’s 5% growth target and address flagging consumption.

The CSI300, which is up 20% since the closing bell on Sept. 23, has turned bumpy in recent sessions, and unable to break resistance around the 4,000 mark as the policy promises have lacked details on timing and size.

On Saturday the finance ministry had said it would increase borrowing, without saying when or by how much. Caixin Global reported on Tuesday China may raise an additional 6 trillion yuan ($850 billion) over three years to fund fiscal stimulus.

“We reckon more details will be shared at the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress later this month after the MoF sent a clear signal to investors that it plans to use its fiscal firepower soon at the press conference on Saturday,” said Alex Loo, macro strategist at TD Securities.

Officials have reiterated their intention to achieve around 5% growth, which has stoked expectations that spending is imminent especially as recent economic indicators have been weak. Monday’s trade and new lending figures for September, missed expectations. GDP data is due on Friday and is seen slowing to an annualised 4.5% for the third quarter.

“If we still achieve 5% this year, then we can see perhaps we are already at the bottom of this L-shaped path (for China’s growth-rate), which I think would help anchor market expectations,” said Citi’s chief China economist Xiangrong Yu. “In this sense, it’s pretty important,” he said. “Otherwise, I think, it seems this slow-down process is a non-ending process.”

Most market sectors were lower on Tuesday, with banks and brokers taking some of the heaviest losses as their scorching rally cooled. Mainland developers’ Hong Kong shares fell 4.3%.

Broader markets in Asia were fairly steady, while the yuan slid about 0.4% to a one-month low of 7.1223 per dollar. The coming weeks are seen as crucial to picking up Chinese growth, leaving markets on edge for spending news.

“I believe October and November are the critical time window for deploying the money to form GDP for this year,” said Citi’s Yu.

Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index Chinese stocks





