Country losing billions due to agri mismanagement—II

Outdated farming techniques: Pakistani farmers continue to rely on obsolete and labour-intensive farming techniques, which prevent optimal land use. Modern methods like precision agriculture, mechanization, and digital farming are either underutilized or inaccessible, keeping productivity low.

Inefficient water usage: Water mismanagement exacerbates the low-yield problem. Pakistan, with its large canal system, has the potential to become a leading agricultural producer, massive water wastage through flooding, poor irrigation infrastructure, and lack of modern drip irrigation methods have kept yields low.

Policy negligence: Policymakers have historically neglected the agricultural sector, leading to inadequate reforms and infrastructure development.

Announcing a Minimum Support Price MSP does not encourage productivity and economically unjustified. A weak regulatory framework and inconsistent policies have failed to encourage farmers to adopt more productive methods, which would increase yields and reduce costs.

The way forward: transforming Pakistan’s agricultural sector

Pakistan has the capacity to unlock tremendous agricultural potential by focusing on key areas of improvement. These include:

Investing in an improved seed system: To boost yields, Pakistan must invest in advanced seed technologies. By introducing high-yielding, disease-resistant, and climate-adapted seeds, farmers can increase productivity and reduce losses from pests and changing weather conditions. Revamping the seed system should be a priority, involving collaborations between research institutions and seed companies to ensure that farmers have access to the best varieties.

Establishing crop advisory services: Creating a nationwide network of trained crop advisors will bridge the knowledge gap between farmers and modern agricultural practices. Advisors can help farmers adopt precision farming techniques, manage pest and disease outbreaks, and use resources more efficiently.

Advisory services are critical to ensuring that farmers make informed decisions to maximize yields and improve profitability. Pakistan’s extension services need a complete overhaul.

Extension officers should be equipped with digital tools and modern agricultural knowledge to guide farmers effectively. This modernization includes training extension workers on using technologies such as drones, satellite monitoring, and data analytics to offer precise advice to farmers, increasing efficiency and productivity.

Adopting digital agriculture: Digital agriculture is revolutionizing farming practices worldwide, and Pakistan has the opportunity to harness its potential to boost crop yields and reduce costs.

By integrating modern digital tools such as satellite imagery, drones, soil sensors, and data analytics, farmers can optimize water usage, monitor crop health, predict weather patterns, and manage pest outbreaks more effectively. These technologies provide real-time information, allowing farmers to make data-driven decisions that enhance productivity and sustainability.

Improving water management: By adopting efficient irrigation methods such as drip and sprinkler systems, Pakistan can reduce water wastage and increase productivity.

Additionally, the use of advanced lining of water channels or the use of pipes can save significant amounts of irrigation water, a practice that has been successfully demonstrated in agricultural countries like the United States, Israel, Australia, and others.

Countries like Uzbekistan have mandatory use of advanced irrigation system like sprinkler, pivot and drip irrigation but Pakistan lacked. These techniques help minimize water loss through seepage and evaporation, making water use more efficient. In conjunction with improved seeds and modern farming techniques, better water management can lead to substantial improvements in crop yields, contributing to more sustainable and productive agriculture in Pakistan.

Policy reforms and investment in R&D: The government must prioritize agricultural reforms that incentivize innovation and productivity. Substantial investments in agricultural research, coupled with policies that encourage the adoption of modern technologies, are critical. Developing high-yield, climate-resilient crop varieties through R&D will provide long-term benefits, ensuring that Pakistani agriculture can withstand challenges such as climate change.

Investing in R&D through higher yields: Higher crop yields can significantly increase agricultural profitability, providing a substantial source of funding for research and development (R&D).

By generating more income from enhanced productivity, farmers can contribute to R&D funding, effectively overcoming the current shortfall in research investments. This cyclical benefit means that the financial gains from increased yields can multiply R&D expenses, making it feasible to invest thousands of times more into developing advanced technologies, high-yield crop varieties, and sustainable practices.

By fostering a robust agricultural research environment, Pakistan can ensure long-term growth and resilience in its agricultural sector, ultimately leading to even greater yields and economic benefits for farmers and the nation as a whole.

Revamping agriculture research: To close the yield gap and reduce the cost of production, substantial investment in agricultural research and development (R&D) is critical. Pakistan needs to prioritize developing high-yield, climate-resilient crop varieties that can thrive under local conditions. This is particularly important in the cotton sector, where yields have been declining due to outdated seed varieties and changing climate conditions.

One of the most pressing reforms is the complete replacement of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC)/ Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), National Agriculture Research Centre (NARC), which has consistently failed to deliver impactful results for cotton research and development. Between 2012 and 2020, multiple studies—such as the “Report on Restructuring Plan for Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC)” (2013) by A.F. Ferguson, “Changing the Cotton Landscape in Pakistan” (2020) by Dr. Neil Forrester, “A Proposal for Restructuring PCCC” (2020) by Dr Ahsan Rana, Tariq Mahmood, and Arif Nadeem, and the FAO 2023 report—all recommended the closure of the PCCC. These reports have highlighted the PCCC’s inefficiencies and the need for a more effective structure to support high-yield, climate-resilient cotton varieties, essential to coping with changing environmental conditions. The destruction-construction approach advocates completely replacing the PCCC with a more dynamic and innovative setup capable of addressing the cotton sector’s evolving needs.

Conclusion: unlocking Pakistan’s agricultural potential

In conclusion, Pakistan’s agricultural sector stands at a critical crossroads, facing both immense challenges and unprecedented opportunities. The persistent issues of low yields, outdated farming practices, and underinvestment in research and technology are costing the country billions each year, while limiting its potential to emerge as a global agricultural powerhouse. However, with the right reforms and investments, this trajectory can be changed.

Proper investment in modern farming techniques, digital agriculture, improved seed systems, and effective advisory services will be key to overcoming Pakistan’s current yield crisis. Digital agriculture, through initiatives like the Land Information Management System (LIMS), can further enhance productivity by providing farmers with real-time data for better decision-making.

Expanding such innovations, along with improved advisory services, will empower farmers to adopt modern practices, lower their production costs, and increase their incomes.

The way forward is clear: by leveraging modern seed technologies, better crop management, and stronger digital crop advisory services, Pakistan can unlock billions in untapped revenue, improve food security, and reduce costs. This shift will not only increase yields but also make Pakistan’s agriculture more competitive and sustainable in the global market.

The time to act is now, before further losses deepen the sector’s inefficiencies and stagnation. By embracing innovation and prioritizing reforms, Pakistan can break free from its low-yield trap, securing long-term growth, boosting exports, and enhancing the livelihoods of millions of farmers.

(Concluded)

