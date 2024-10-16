AGL 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.44%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

Pakistan calls for action against ‘transitional organised crime’

NNI Published 16 Oct, 2024 08:14am

VIENNA: The 12th session of the Conference of Parties (COP) to the UN Convention against ‘Transnational Organized Crime’ (UNTOC) started in Vienna.

Pakistan is being represented at the 12th COP by the Director Generals of FIA, the Anti-Money Laundering Authority, and Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Vienna, says press statement issued on Tuesday.

The UNTOC is the main international instrument in the fight against transnational organized crime. The Conference of the Parties (COP) to the UNTOC, held every two years, serves as a vital platform for member states to discuss and develop strategies to enhance cooperation in combating organized crime and to review progress made in implementing the Convention and its protocols.

Addressing the 12th session, Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir, reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to tackling the challenges posed by transnational organized crime and emphasized the need for a holistic approach to address its root causes.

DG FIA highlighted that the economic disparities, conflict, and a lack of opportunities create fertile ground for criminal enterprises. Therefore, promoting inclusive and sustainable development was crucial. He called for international cooperation grounded in mutual respect and shared responsibility, stressing the importance of strengthening the capacities of developing countries in combating organized crimes such as money laundering, human trafficking, and cybercrime.

The DG FIA also underscored Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to counter various forms of organized crimes, particularly in tackling human trafficking and migrant smuggling. At the same time, he emphasized the necessity of expanding legal pathways for migration to address irregular migration.

Addressing the critical issue of corruption and illicit financial flows, the DG FIA highlighted Pakistan’s legislative reforms aimed at combating money laundering and terrorist financing. He called on the global community to expedite the return of stolen assets to developing countries to ensure that these ill-gotten resources are utilized for socio-economic development.

The DG (FIA) reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working with the international community to combat the multifaceted challenges posed by transnational organized crime. “United global effort is essential for achieving the objectives of the UNTOC and ensuring a safer and more just world for all,” he emphasized.

