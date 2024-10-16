Alleged rape case in college: CM seeks detailed report within 48 hours

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif constituted a seven members high-powered committee, to investigate the private college alleged rape case, and directed them to submit a detailed investigative report in the case within 48 hours.

The CM directed the investigation committee to record evidence of the abuse case, besides statements of the parties concerned. She also directed to examine police action and response of the college administration to the case.

