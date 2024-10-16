Dengue virus spreading at alarming rate in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The dengue virus spread in the federal capital is continuing at an alarming rate as in the past 24 hours, the District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad office has detected 59 cases.

According to official data, since September 9, 2024 the dengue virus positive cases have witnessed a significant increase as within the past five weeks the number of dengue positive cases has jumped up from 111 cases to 2,109, which reflects, on average, Islamabad has reported 57 dengue cases.

The data revealed out of 59 dengue positive cases registered in the past 24 hours, 41 are from the rural areas while 18 from urban areas. Out of total 2,109 cases reported during the ongoing year, rural areas have registered 1,313 cases and urban areas 796 cases.

Owing to the serious dengue situation in the federal capital, the Ministry of Health Services and Regulations on October 2, 2024 in an advisory said, “The season poses an increased risk of dengue transmission due to heavy rainfall and favourable weather conditions, creating additional breeding sites for mosquitoes.

Therefore, it is of utmost importance to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions throughout the year to prevent the spread of dengue fever”.

DHO Islamabad Dr Zaeem Zia said that in response to the recent surge in dengue cases in Islamabad, dedicated teams have conducted intensive sweep activities in Union Councils, visiting homes, schools, and public spaces for Indoor Residual Spraying (IRS) and dengue prevention awareness.

“In the majority of cases, people need to play a role because breeding grounds of dengue larvae are mostly established in houses, under-construction buildings, shops and other places where teams of the District Health Office may not reach.

We request masses to ensure that there would be no stagnant water in any place within the house,” he added.

He said that the district health workers so far has carried out a total 31,663 IRS operations across the city, of which, 15,496 in rural areas and 16,167 in urban areas, including 1,104 IRS in the past 24 hours, which include 562 IRS in rural areas and 542 in urban areas. Besides, these 3,679 fogging operations have also been conducted in the city, of which, 2,085 in rural areas and 1,594 in urban areas.

The health authorities have advised the public to take necessary preventive measures with also directing the management of medical facilities in Islamabad to dedicate special counters for dengue related cases. The district administration is already putting efforts to control the larvae through various coping mechanisms.

The dengue virus is spread through a specific mosquito in the summer season. They are able to form larvae in places with water. Thus, the authorities always recommend keeping oneself away from water facilities.

The health authorities have urged the people to take the following preventive measures to protect themselves from the virus: (i) Wear long sleeves; (ii) use repellents and avoid going outside after sunset; (iii) avoid places with standing water, uncut grass and garbage piles; (iv) avoid self-medication and seek doctor’s advice; and (v) contact field monitoring teams to get dengue spray in your areas.

Dr Zia said that the district health administration has deployed all the staff to deal with the dengue situation and at present, the situation was under control.

