Corn, soy slip further on improved supply outlook, stronger US dollar

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024

CANBERRA: Chicago corn and soybean futures fell for a fourth straight session on Tuesday as massive US harvests continued to pour supplies onto the market and forecasts of rain in Brazil improved production prospects there.

Wheat futures also slipped after the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) raised its outlook for global wheat stocks on Friday, but found some support from concerns over Black Sea production and shipments.

China Sept soybean imports surge 59% y/y

Pressuring all three was a sharp rise in the US dollar this month that has made US crops costlier for overseas buyers with other currencies.

Corn Soybeans

