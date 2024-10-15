Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Recorder Report Published October 15, 2024 Updated October 15, 2024 08:45am

KARACHI Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has directed that the Red Line BRT project should be completed ahead of schedule. He stated that the project is a game changer for Karachi, and its timely completion must be ensured under all circumstances.

The Red Line BRT is a top priority for the Sindh government, with work continuing around the clock, he said, adding that efforts should be accelerated to finish the public project before the deadline.

The Red Line BRT is aimed at reducing traffic congestion and providing a sustainable, reliable transport solution for millions of Karachiites.

Sharjeel for prompt completion of BRTS projects

A meeting of the Transport Department and relevant stakeholders on the Red Line BRT project was held in Karachi, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon.

The meeting was attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, CEO of Trans Karachi Shumaila Mohsin, international consultants, contractors, and other officials. During the meeting, representatives from Trans Karachi, along with contractors and consultants, provided a briefing on the ongoing work.

The progress of the development work on Lot 1 and Lot 2 of the Red Line BRT project was also reviewed.

Sharjeel Inam emphasized that all stakeholders must make concerted efforts to accelerate the construction work and fully utilize all available resources.

He stated that to expedite the completion of ongoing development work in the airport area, discussions with airport authorities should be accelerated. All issues must be resolved within one week to prevent further delays.

