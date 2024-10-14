Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
UK sanctions Iranian military figures following attack on Israel

Reuters Published 14 Oct, 2024 07:10pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Britain has imposed sanctions against Iranian individuals and organisations after Iran’s attack on Israel on Oct. 1, Britain’s Foreign Office said on Monday.

The sanctions target senior figures in Iran’s army, air force and organisations linked to Iran’s ballistic and cruise missile development.

“Despite repeated warnings, the dangerous actions of Iran and its proxies are driving further escalation in the Middle East,” British Foreign Minister David Lammy said in a statement.

“Following its ballistic missile attack on Israel, we are holding Iran to account and exposing those who facilitated these acts.”

Lammy also discussed Iran’s actions with European partners at the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg earlier on Monday, the Foreign Office said.

Iran FM says ‘no red lines’ in defending itself

Those sanctioned include Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in Chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army, the Farzanegan Propulsion Systems Design Bureau and the Iranian Space Agency.

Group of Seven (G7) nations, which includes Britain and the US, have condemned Iran’s attack and urged for a de-escalation in the Middle East, while reiterating their backing for Israel’s security.

