UN refugee chief tells countries to drop ineffective border controls

GENEVA: The head of the UN refugee agency on Monday urged countries to drop measures to block refugees and migrants at their borders, saying they are ineffective and sometimes illegal.

Addressing over 100 diplomats and ministers in Geneva at UNHCR’s annual meeting, Filippo Grandi said an unprecedented 123 million people are displaced around the world.

“You might then ask: what can be done? For a start, do not focus only on your borders,” he said, urging leaders instead to look at the reasons people are fleeing their homes.