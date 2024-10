LUXEMBOURG: British Foreign Minister David Lammy said on Monday that his decision to attend a European Union foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg marked another important step in Britain’s aims to ‘reset’ relations with the EU following Brexit.

“An historic moment that marks our EU reset,” said Lammy, as he arrived at the meeting in Luxembourg.

UK’s David Lammy to press for ceasefires in Mideast visit

“The UK and Europe’s security is indivisible,” he added.