President, PM condole death of former Chinese vice premier

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have expressed condolences over death of former Vice Premier of China Wu Bangguo.

In a statement, President Zardari described Wu Bangguo as a sincere friend of Pakistan, and acknowledged his commendable role in strengthening Pakistan-China relations.

Asif Ali Zardari extended heartfelt sympathies and prayers from the people of Pakistan to the Chinese government, the Chinese people, and the bereaved family.

In a post on social media platform X, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said Wu Bangguo was an outstanding leader of the CPC and a true friend of Pakistan, who made a profound contribution in strengthening China-Pakistan bilateral cooperation.

The prime minister said Wu Bangguo’s visit to Pakistan in 2006 remains a significant milestone. Shehbaz Sharif said our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the people of China in this difficult moment.